Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case verdict Live Updates: Will ‘Bhai’ walk free? Jodhpur court verdict on bail plea likely today

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case verdict Live Updates: The Jodhpur district and sessions court is likely to pronounce its verdict on a bail plea filed by Salman Khan today. The matter was heard by the district and sessions court on Friday but the verdict was reserved till Saturday. In his arguments, defence counsel Mahesh Bora said there were various loopholes in the investigation and argued that no investigation in any of the cases of poaching proved that Salman used firearms. He also said that the eyewitness in the case was not reliable. The magistrate Ravindra Kumar Joshi sought the record of the case from the lower court.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who was convicted in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case, was sentenced to five years in prison and was fined Rs 10,000 on Thursday. He was sent to Jodhpur Central Jail and was given the tag of “Qaidi no 106”. Meanwhile, Salman Khan had to spend another night in Jodhpur jail as the court reserved its decision on the actor’s bail plea.

7: 52 AM: The medical board report stated that there were holes, one inch in diameter, in the bones of blackbuck carcasses and this could be caused by shots fired from a gun. Relying on this report, the trial court refused to admit the argument of the defence that the hole had been made by the investigator using a charred piece of coal just to establish the story of poaching and frame Salman in the case. The defence counsel had argued in the court that such a hole could be made using burnt coal but failed to establish the same, leading the court to conclude that it was gun shot.

7: 48 am: The trial court, while convicting Salman Khan mentioned that it has been proved beyond doubt that the Bollywood superstar had shot them. It was the second post-mortem report of the two blackbucks that played a key role in proving that the animals had died of gunshots.

7: 28 am: Quadi no 106, who spend another day in jail after a sessions court reserved its decision on his bail plea till Saturday, was given sprouts and milk for breakfast after a late Thursday night, said Deputy Inspector General (jails) Vikram Singh.

7: 16 am: Salman Khan, was convicted in a 1998 poaching case, spent a restless night in Jodhpur Central Jail’s barrack number 2 and is being given no-frill meals with no concessions for his star status, a jail official said.

7: 10 am: Khan is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

7: 05 am: The actor was sentenced to five years in prison on April 5 after being held guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in 1998. The actor is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail.