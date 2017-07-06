Salman Khan blackbuck case: Jodhpur court adjourns hearing till July 22

The 51-year-old actor was acquitted by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate on January 18 this year under Arms Act case. (IE)

Salman Khan blackbuck case: The Jodhpur court has today again adjourned the hearing of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s blackbuck poaching case till July 22, which was today scheduled for verification of bail bonds submitted by him in the case, according to ANI. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is accused of allegedly killing blackbucks in 1998, was today expected to appear before the District court. Earlier the court had adjourned the hearing on June 14.

The state government had filed an appeal challenging the decision of the Chief Judicial Magistrate acquittal of the actor. “Khan was granted bail by signing a personal bond worth Rs. 20,000. But, since the then judge has retired, he will have to present the documents related to the bail before the bench headed by Dr Surya Prakash,” Advocate Mahipal Singh Bishnoiwas quoted as saying by ANI. Salman and a few other Bollywood actors were accused of poaching blackbucks on the night of October 1, 1998. Back in 1998 during the shooting of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, Salman had allegedly gone on a shooting expedition along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, killing two blackbucks in Kankani village.

The Jodhpur court had earlier rejected prosecution’s plea to summon the doctor who performed the post-mortem on the animal. Veterinarian NP Nepalia, in the post-mortem examination report, as said it was due to the dog bites-driven shock which caused the death of the blackbucks, However, Nepalia’s findings were rejected by a medical board which said there were marks of gunshots on the body of the dead animals. Salman along with other actors were filing applications for exemption from personal presence as they stay in places far away.