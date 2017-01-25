Salman Khan black buck poaching case: Jodhpur Court defers hearing till January 27

Few days back, the ‘Dabangg’ star was acquitted by another court in Arms Act case. (PTI)

The Jodhpur court today deferred the hearing of the Salman Khan black buck poaching case till January 27. He along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and one Dushyant Singh were earlier asked to appear before the court.Few days back, the ‘Dabangg’ star was acquitted by another court in a case related to Arms Act linked to the killing of a blackbuck almost two decades back, during the shooting of the movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.

During the making of the film, he actor along with co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu went on a shooting expedition killing two blackbucks in Kankani village. After the protests by the local Bishnoi community, a case was filed against the actors and Dushyant Singh. Even as the prosecution witnesses have already recorded their statements in the court, the accused including Salman Khan will record their statement in the case.

In 1998, Salman Khan along with his fellow co-stars that included Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre allegedly hunted down two endangered blackbucks in Kankani village of Rajasthan on September, 1998. The aforesaid incident happened during the shoot of ‘Hum Saath Saath hain’. A complaint was registered by the members of Bishnoi community on October 2 and the actor was taken into custody on October 12. While he was granted bail on October 17, he was again held guilty by the trial court in 2006. Salman Khan was also charged with two other poaching cases that included the Chinkara deer in Bhawad village and blackbuck in the Mathania village.

