Birthday gift for Salman Khan! This close relative of ‘Bhaijaan’ becomes minister in Himachal Pradesh

Salman Khan is celebrating his birthday today.

In a happy coincidence for Bollywood star Salman Khan on his birthday, one of his relatives became a minister in the newly elected Jai Ram Thakur government of Himachal Pradesh today. Anil Sharma, the father-in-law of Salman’s sister Arpita, took oath as a minister along with others in the Jai Ram Thakur government. Arpita is married to Anil Sharma’s son Ayush, who is an aspiring actor.

In the recently concluded assembly elections in the state, Anil Sharma fought on BJP ticket and won 25,202 votes, while his competitor Champa Thakur of Congress could get only 16,701 votes from Mandi seat of the Himachal Assembly.

Anil Sharma is the son of former Congress leader and original telecom scam icon Sukh Ram. Just ahead of the assembly elections in the state, the Sukh Ram family had joined the BJP. Anil Sharma had then said that the Congress had sidelined and ignored his father. Sukh Ram had represented Mandi seat from 1962 till 1984. BJP had wrested the seat in 1990. Anil Sharma had won from the seat in 1993, but after Sukh Ram’s name surfaced in telecom scam, he was removed from the Congress. After this, Anil Sharma formed his own Himachal Vikas Congress and joined the BJP government.

Anil Sharma, father-in-law of Salman Khan’s sister Arpita.

Anil was also elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1998. Sukh Ram had won the Mandi seat again in 2003 but joined the Congress before the 2004 General Elections. Anil Sharma had won the Mandi seat in 2007 and 2012 on Congress ticket.

Along with Jai Ram Thakur, 10 ministers took oath today. The swearing-in ceremony of the five-time BJP MLA Thakur took place at the historic Ridge Maidan here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ministers who took oath today along with Jai Ram Thakur included: Mahendra Singh, Kishan Kapoor, Suresh Bhardwaj, Anil Sharma, Sarveen Chaudhary, Virender Kanwar, Ram lal Markandaye, Vipin Singh Parmar, Virender Kanwar, Vikram Singh.

The BJP has come back to power in the state after winning 44 seats in 68 member house and there are several claimants including senior leaders and former ministers for a berth in the cabinet.