Salman Khan Arms Act case: Court to announce verdict on Wednesday

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at Jodhpur civil Airport during the case in the 1998 Arms Act in Jodhpur on Tuesday on Tuesday.

With the ongoing judicial proceedings on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the Arms act case, the Rajasthan High Court is set to announce its verdict on Wednesday, January 18. If convicted, the Bollywood superstar might face a jail term of 1-3 years if his possession of illegal arms is proved and if he is found guilty of using the arms for poaching, the period of imprisonment might get extended to seven years. Earlier in the day, Salman has reached the Rajasthan HC ahead of the verdict on his case.

The charges on Salman Khan includes possession of a US-made revolver and a 22-bore rifle with licences of both the firearms been expired on September 22, 1998, during the shoot of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain at Jodhpur in 1998. Allegedly the actor had used the firearms to hunt two black bucks on October 1 and 2 in the Kankani village on the outskirts of Jodhpur.

However, although the High Court had acquitted Salman, who was accused in two black buck poaching cases, the cases are currently in Supreme Court. The case against Salman Khan was registered under the Arms Act in October, 1998. He is currently accused in the Chinkara poaching case, black buck poaching case and the arms act case.