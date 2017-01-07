Sakshi Maharaj booked for ‘population control’ remarks

Meerut Police’s action came a day after MP indirectly blamed Muslims for the population growth in the country. (IE)

An FIR was today lodged here against BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for his remark on population control. The FIR was registered under IPC sections 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class) and 153b (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) among others.

Meerut Police’s action came a day after MP indirectly blamed Muslims for the population growth in the country.

“Those with four wives and 40 children are responsible for the population increase in the country. Hindus are not responsible for the increase in population,” Maharaj told a ‘sant sammelan’ here yesterday.

“Strict laws are required in this country if we really want to curb population. Parties need to rise above politics and take decision for the sake of the country,” he added.