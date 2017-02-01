Sainik Farms: SDMC dragging feet on vigilance enquiry, says High Court

A bench of Justices said it was “not satisfied” with it and sought presence of CBI’s lawyer on the next date to hand over the probe to the agency. (Reuters)

The Delhi High Court today expressed displeasure with SDMC for “dragging its feet” with regard to carrying out a vigilance enquiry against its own officials for allowing unauthorised construction in Sainik Farms here. Terming as an “eyewash” the interim report filed by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) with regard to the enquiry, a bench of Justices Badar Durrez Ahmed and Ashutosh Kumar said it was “not satisfied” with it and sought presence of CBI’s lawyer on the next date to hand over the probe to the agency.

“The interim report is an eyewash. We are not satisfied with the interim report. It appears that SDMC is dragging its feet,” the court said and listed the matter for hearing on February 8. During the brief hearing, SDMC opposed handing over of probe to CBI and sought more time to carry out an enquiry by its own vigilance department as it was serious about the issue.

However, the court said, “no you are not serious” and added that the matter will be handed over to CBI. The court was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Paardarshita and some individuals alleging illegal construction in Sainik Farms.

It had in the past also warned of ordering a CBI probe into how unauthorised construction in the posh south Delhi colony continued despite its 2001 order prohibiting such activity.