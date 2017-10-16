Saharanpur violence: SIT gets transit remand of Bhim Sena leader

Chief Judicial Magistrate Gopal Tiwari allowed the Special Investigation Team a 24-hour transit remand of Manjit Nautyal in connection with the violence. (Representative Image/Reuters)

A court here today granted transit remand of a Bhim Sena leader, who was arrested yesterday, to produce him in a court in connection with Saharanpur caste-based violence earlier this year. Chief Judicial Magistrate Gopal Tiwari allowed the Special Investigation Team a 24-hour transit remand of Manjit Nautyal in connection with the violence. The SIT probing the cases had sought remand of Nautyal who has been absconding since the incident. He carried a reward of Rs 12,000 him.

The SIT with the help of local police arrested him in Ratenpuri Police Station area in Muzaffarnagar district last evening. The SIT inspector Narender Singh told PTI here today that Nautyal was involved in clash between the Dalits and Thakurs in which one person was killed and several injured on May 9.