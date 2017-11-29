Saharanpur Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections result 2017: What’s expected this year

The first phase of polls for this year Municipal Corporation elections ended on November 22. (Photo: PTI)

Saharanpur Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Election Result 2017 are all set to be announced on December 1. This is the first time when the civic polls have taken place in the state after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took charge earlier this year in the month of March. These elections are being seen as a test for CM Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. The CM himself along with other top ministers in the state went to extremes while campaigning in order to ensure victory for their party. The results will ensure whether the priest-turned- politician has been able to maintain his popularity. After polling of the first two phases in the state, state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey was quoted saying that the feedback received from the party workers, after the voting ended in the first phase (of the urban local bodies polls), was indeed very encouraging. He further added, “BJP is going to bag three-fourths of all the seats in these polls.”

The first phase of polls for this year Municipal Corporation elections ended on November 22 and the overall polling percentage according to the State Election Commission that day stood at 52.59. The urban polls were earlier scheduled during June-July, but were postponed as the electoral rolls and some other processes could not be completed within the stipulated time- frame. Back in 2012, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) maintained dominance in the polls after it won 7 out of 12 mayor posts in the Municipal Corporation election in the state.