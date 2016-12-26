Sahara papers fiasco: Is it time for Congress to hit the classroom, not war room?

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi wave to crowds during the rally at Dharamsala on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi’s corruption allegation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stung the Congress. This is probably for the first time in Indian politics when an opposition leader has labelled corruption charges against the country’s PM on the basis of the “proof” that implicates leaders of his own party. The Congress, now virtually led by Rahul, has done just that.

Days after claiming there would be an earthquake if he was allowed to speak in Parliament, Rahul chose to label corruption charges against PM Modi at a public rally in the latter’s home state Gujarat. The selection of the spot for labelling charges against the PM was politically a wise decision, but the “proof” Rahul shared with people was doubtful, already in the public domain and rejected by the Supreme Court.

Quoting documents allegedly seized by the Income Tax department, Rahul told the gathering in Mehsana, Gujarat on December 21, that the Prime Minister had received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 40 crore over a period of six months in 2013. The Congress leader even shared the specific dates of the payoffs.

“As per record with IT department, Rs 2.5 cr was given to PM Modi on October 30, 2013; Rs 5 cr on November 12, 2013; Rs 2.5 cr on November 27, 2013 and Rs 5 cr on November 29, 2013. The entries also showed that Rs 5 cr was given to PM Modi on December 6, 2013; Rs 5 cr on December 19 , 2013; Rs 5 cr on January 13, 2014; Rs 5cr on January 28, 2014 and Rs 5 cr February 22, 2014,” Rahul said.

A day after Rahul’s speech, PM Modi mocked Rahul, saying “there is a leader who has started learning how to give a speech.” Rahul hit back at the PM and shared the alleged documents on Twitter, asking PM Modi to explain them. On Friday last, the Congress released documents related to the alleged payoffs by Sahara which, apart from Modi and other leaders’ name, also had the mention of Congress’ UP chief ministerial candidate Sheila Dikshit as a recipient of Rs 1 crore kickback from Sahara on September 23, 2013. The BJP immediately latched up to the “double standard” of Congress. Not only this, Sheila Dikshit has also trashed the document.

Interestingly, lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who went to the apex court seeking probe into the alleged kickbacks received by PM Modi, had earlier shared a hand-written note allegedly seized by I-T officials during a raid on Sahara. The note has the names of politicians who were allegedly paid by Sahara, including Congress’ Digvijay Singh, Salman Khurshid and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. There was also a curious name of a person called “Dada”. People with the knowledge of current Indian politics can only make wild speculations on who that person could be.

A handwritten pg seized by IT in Sahara raid with payoffs of 2010.Last entry is 1.25cr to RS Prasad.BJP shd get better person to defend Modi pic.twitter.com/h4a9Fwn4Fo — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) December 22, 2016

A month before Rahul, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal had already made similar claims against PM Modi. Ex-AAP leader Bhushan also went to the top court but was asked to come up with more credible evidence.

One doesn’t understand why Rahul attempted to muddle PM Modi’s name on the basis of documents that also mention several senior Congress leaders. Either the Congress leader was misled or he just didn’t read the entire document before going public with them. Maybe it is high time for Rahul and Congress to get their politics right. Maybe hit the classroom, not the war room which Rahul is trying to set up against Modi government.