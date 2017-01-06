Sahara group-Narendra Modi case: Supreme Court to hear matter next week

The Supreme Court on Friday decided to hear Sahara matter next week. (Reuters image)

The Supreme Court on Friday decided to hear Sahara matter next week. Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter in SC for a direction from the Apex court to the business conglomerate. Common Cause, an NGO yesterday filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court seeking a court- monitored SIT investigation into the raids on two business houses in 2013-14 after which bribery allegations have been made against against politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Common Cause, which has repeatedly been asked by the court to come up with credible material in support of its bribery allegations, today filed several documents, including some e-mails, as annexures to its affidavit. It claimed that the fresh material pertained to CBI raid on Aditya-Birla Group office and the Income Tax raid on the premises of Sahara group and subsequent investigations. A bench headed by by Justice Khehar had last month questioned the NGO and its lawyer Prashant Bhushan whether aspersions could be cast against the prime minister without placing “sufficient”, “firm” and “clear” materials.

It had also said that the PIL was based on “zero material” and was only making “insinuations” and asked Bhushan to come out with credible material for the court to consider.

The court, on December 16, had also ticked off Bhushan, calling as “unreasonable” and the “most unfair” the plea seeking recusal of Justice J S Khehar from hearing the matter on the ground that his file for elevation as the CJI was then pending with the government.