Saffron cloth found tied to busts of Annadurai, MGR and Periyar in Tamil Nadu; investigation begins

Amidst the political tension going on in the state of Tamil Nadu, saffron cloth found tied to the statues of Annadurai, MGR and Periyar in Tamil Nadu. According to news agency ANI, a saffron cloth was found tied to the busts of former Tamil Nadu CM’s Marudur Gopalan Ramachandran (MGR), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam founder CN Annadurai and Dravidar Kazhagam founder Thanthai Periyar in the Namakkal town of Tamil Nadu. While the details of the case are yet to know, the police investigation in the same has started.

Earlier in the week, following the demolition of communist icon Lenin’s statues in Tripura, the statue of Periyar EV Ramasamy was disfigured in the state of Tamil Nadu. This situation led to a whole new controversy when the demolition of the status did not stop and reached another level.

According to reports, it was alleged that BJP workers in a show of strength after winning the elections brought down the statue of Communist ideologue Vladimir Lenin in Tripura. The whole incident was captured on camera and circulated on social media. After this incident, the statue of the Dravidar Kazhagam founder was vandalized in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur. As the controversy of the status being demolished escalated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped in. He expressed his strong objection and stated that any person found indulging in such activity will be dealt with strictly.

While the demolition of status did not stop, the statue of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar was next to be vandalized. The incident took place in Meerut’s Mawana area. A Mahatma Gandhi statue was found defaced in Kerala’s Kannur district on March 7.

