Safety-related projects priority in railways, says official

Indian Railways will give priority to only safety-related projects in the short-term, a senior official of the public sector behemoth said today.

The Railways is giving utmost importance to safety, and diverting materials meant for new projects to safety-related ones, Eastern Railways General Manager Harindra Rao said at a CII-organised event in Kolkata.

The diversion of the materials towards such safety projects, however, could happen only for the next few months till supply is streamlined, catering to both new projects and maintenance of existing assets, Rao told PTI.

Railway officials said they do not foresee any major delay in new projects due to such diversions.

A total of 202 projects of Railways are facing cost overruns of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, according to a flash report of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation for July, 2017.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Metro Railway GM Ajay Vijayvargiya said the under-construction stretches such as Noapara-Baranagar-Dakshineswar, Joka-Majerhat, Noapara-Jessore road of the Noapara-Airport-Barasat route are targeted for completion in 2019.

The Sector V-Phulbagan stretch of the East-West corridor is likely to be complete in June, 2018, he said.

New rakes and CCTV surveillance are also planned in the rakes, Kolkata Metro Railway officials said.