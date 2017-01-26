Sadhvi Jayshree Giri held for cheating; Rs 1.25 cr cash, 2.4 kg gold seized

The arrest has been made in connection with a cheating complaint lodged against Sadhvi by a local jeweller. (PTI)

Banaskantha district police today recovered Rs 1.25 crore in cash and 2.4 kg of gold during a raid at a house in Palanpur and arrested Sadhvi Jayshree Giri, who is associated with Mukteshwar Math, in a case of cheating. Sadhvi has been arrested by the Palanpur police after the raid and subsequent recovery of the cash and gold, Banaskantha SP Niraj Badgujar said.

According to him, the arrest has been made in connection with a cheating complaint lodged against Sadhvi by a local jeweller.

“During our raid in Palanpur today, we have recovered Rs 1.25 crore in cash, which was in Rs 2,000 notes, and 24 gold bars, each of 100 grams. Sadhvi was also present at her house during the raid. We have arrested her in a case of cheating and seized the cash and 2.4 Kg gold,” the SP said.

As per the information available with the police, Sadhvi Jayshree is associated with Mukteshwar Math in Vadgam taluka of the district, Badgujar said.

Earlier yesterday, a Palanpur-based jeweller Pritesh Shah had lodged a complaint of cheating against Sadhvi and two others, alleging that the trio had taken Rs 5 crore from him by promising to give him gold at a cheaper rate.

“When the trio did not kept their promise, Shah realised about the cheating and lodged an FIR.

“Based on a tip off, we raided a house and recovered cash and gold from Sadhvi, who was arrested from the spot,” the SP said.

“We will inform the Income Tax department to conduct further probe about the source of the cash and gold recovered from her,” he added.