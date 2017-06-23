SAD-BJP delegation meets Governor V P Singh Badnore on Speaker Rana KP Singh’s tyrannical behaviour

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (PTI)

A joint SAD-BJP delegation led by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today met Governor V P Singh Badnore to complain about the “tyrannical behaviour” of Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh. Briefing the governor, the SAD president said “never before” in the history of the Vidhan Sahba had the opposition been treated so “ruthlessly”. He said not only were Opposition members “beaten up” but even women members were “injured and their clothes torn” by staff deputed to throw them out of the assembly by the Speaker. Sukhbir also requested the governor to convey his displeasure to the Congress government. “What was even more intolerable was that turbans of Sikh legislators were tossed and trampled upon,” he said. Requesting the governor to take notice of the “unprecedented violence”, the SAD president said, “Though the AAP legislators bore the brunt of this violence, we are making our protest on the issue of principles.

There is a manner to run the Assembly.” During the last 10 years of the SAD-BJP rule no such action was taken, Sukhbir later told reporters here. In fact, there were instances when the Opposition occupied the chair and even sat in the Vidhan Sabha for the entire night, he said. “But still no action was initiated against them. This is the first session of the new Vidhan Sabha. In this session only the Speaker has named 38 members and ordered they be taken out of the premises of the august house. This has never happened earlier,” he added.

He said all this happened because the SAD-BJP had submitted two privilege motions against Finance Minister Manpreet Badal.

The first budget session of the Assembly under the new Amarinder Singh government was adjourned sine die today.