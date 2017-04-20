Sacked BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav to be honoured by Madhya Pradesh Congress

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav posted a video clip on a social media website in January to complain about the “quality” of food served to security personnel. (ANI)

Sacked Border Security Force trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav — who triggered a political storm when his video clip on alleged substandard food served to BSF men went viral in January — will be honoured by Congress party’s Madhya Pradesh unit. “Mother India’s brave son Tej Bahadur Yadav, who exposed BSF’s corruption in a video, will be honoured by Madhya Pradesh Congress,” state President Arun Yadav tweeted on Thursday. Yadav did not announce the date on which the dismissed soldier will be honoured.

भारत माता के बहादुर सपूत श्री तेजबहादुर यादव जिन्होंने बीएसएफ के भ्रष्टाचार का सबूत वीडियो में दिया था उनके मप्र कांग्रेस सम्मानित करेगी । — Arun Yadav (@mparunyadav) April 19, 2017

Yadav, clad in a camouflage uniform and carrying a rifle, posted a video clip on a social media website in January to complain about the “quality” of food served to security personnel and accused unnamed officers of illegally selling food supplies meant for troopers.

Since then, the trooper was facing inquiry on various charges, including indiscipline, and his plea for voluntary retirement was rejected by authorities. He was dismissed from service on Wednesday, after which he said he will move the court “to secure justice”.