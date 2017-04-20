  3. Sacked BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav to be honoured by Madhya Pradesh Congress

Sacked Border Security Force trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav will be honoured by Congress party's Madhya Pradesh unit.

April 20, 2017
video, tej bahadur yadav wife, tej bahadur yadav, social media, tej bahadur yadav dismissed, tej bahadur yadav wife sharmila, court martial, bsf jawan tej bahadur yadav, bsf jawan wife video, bsf jawan video BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav posted a video clip on a social media website in January to complain about the “quality” of food served to security personnel. (ANI)

Sacked Border Security Force trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav — who triggered a political storm when his video clip on alleged substandard food served to BSF men went viral in January — will be honoured by Congress party’s Madhya Pradesh unit. “Mother India’s brave son Tej Bahadur Yadav, who exposed BSF’s corruption in a video, will be honoured by Madhya Pradesh Congress,” state President Arun Yadav tweeted on Thursday. Yadav did not announce the date on which the dismissed soldier will be honoured.

Yadav, clad in a camouflage uniform and carrying a rifle, posted a video clip on a social media website in January to complain about the “quality” of food served to security personnel and accused unnamed officers of illegally selling food supplies meant for troopers.

Since then, the trooper was facing inquiry on various charges, including indiscipline, and his plea for voluntary retirement was rejected by authorities. He was dismissed from service on Wednesday, after which he said he will move the court “to secure justice”.

