Sacked as Rajasthan in-charge, Kumar Vishwas takes a poetic dig at Arvind Kejriwal

AAP leader Kumar Vishwas

Poet-turned-politician Kumar Vishwas today took a swipe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for sacking him from the post of the party’s Rajasthan unit in-charge. Kumar, who is known for his modern style of poetry which directly appeals to youngsters, tweeted a small portion of his television interview in which he targets AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal saying he has become a victim of Delhi Chief Minister’s political ambition.

Through poetry, Vishwas, in an apparent reference to Arvind Kejriwal, suggests that Kejriwal grabbed power promising a new kind of politics but failed to deliver. Further, he recounts the sacrifices of workers who had quit their jobs and joined Kejriwal’s movement to make it a revolution. In another tweet, Vishwas reminds Kejriwal of his decision to choose the Congress people over his own party leaders to send them to the Rajya Sabha. He accused Kejriwal of compromising with his own principles and said that people who were once on his radar are now his best friends.

The AAP leader’s poetic outburst comes after the party today sacked Vishwas as party’s Rajasthan unit in-charge. AAP leader Ashutosh announced the decision at a press conference and said that national treasurer Deepak Bajpai will be looking after the party affairs in the state where elections will be held later this year.

तुम निकले थे लेने “स्वराज”

सूरज की सुर्ख़ गवाही में,

पर आज स्वयं टिमाटिमा रहे

जुगनू की नौकरशाही में,

सब साथ लड़े,सब उत्सुक थे

तुमको आसन तक लाने में,

कुछ सफल हुए “निर्वीय” तुम्हें

यह राजनीति समझाने में,

इन “आत्मप्रवंचित बौनों” का,

दरबार बना कर क्या पाया?????http://t.co/mbG1wvgKJ0 — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) April 11, 2018

The relationship between Vishwas and Kejriwal had been rocky in the recent past. Vishwas was made in-charge of AAP’s Rajasthan unit last year as an attempt to pacify him after Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan accused him of working for the BJP. Vishwas had in past expressed his unhappiness with Kejriwal over many of his decisions including questioning the Army over surgical strike and apology to opposition leaders in defamation cases.

Vishwas’s removal comes in the backdrop of reports that he was not taking active part in strengthening the party in Rajasthan where people see it as an alternative to the BJP and Congress. Meanwhile, news agency IANS reported that the AAP is gearing up to form a third with Left parties in the state. Citing a Rajasthan unit party leader, it said that at least four to five meetings have already taken place between the leaders of AAP and Left parties and that talks are in the ‘advanced state’. It said that AAP may field candidates on the majority of the seats while the Left on 20-25 seats. The Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats and goes to polls later this year.