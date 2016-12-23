Sack Vice Chancellors who met Sasikala Natarajan, DMK leader MK Stalin urges Tamil Nadu governor

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin wrote to the Tamil Nadu governor, requesting to take appropriate action against the vice-chancellors of State Universities who met Sasikala Natarajan. (PTI)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin wrote to the Tamil Nadu governor, requesting to take appropriate action against the vice-chancellors of State Universities who met Sasikala Natarajan on Thursday. The DMK Treasurer has written a letter to the Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao demanding the removal of Vice Chancellors of ten state universities after they met Sasikala at Jayalalithaa’s residence in Poes Garden. ” I request the Hon’ble Governor to initiate appropriate action in the capacity as chancellor of universities under the relevant rules and regulations of their service conditions to remove them from the post of vice-chancellors,” he wrote in the letter.

Stalin said, “Academicians who are the torchbearers of higher education in the state calling on a person who is not holding any public office is unethical, unwarranted and unconstitutional. Such an attitude on the part of vice-chancellors proves that their loyalty is neither for the academic excellence of the state nor for the chancellor of the universities.”

Vice Chancellors of as many as ten university met Sasikala two days ago along with Registrar of Anna University. A picture of the meeting acme out as it was published in the AIADMK’s mouthpiece ‘Dr Namadhu MGR’, stating that they urged her to “take over the leadership mantle” from Jayalalithaa. So Stalin took a strong objection towards their action and lamented that they prove their loyalty is neither for the academic excellence of the state nor for the chancellors of the universities.

Meanwhile some of the vice chancellors claimed that they met Sasikala just to express condolence to the departed leader, the intention of the meeting is well articulated in the AIADMK’s official print Dr Namadhu MGR.