Sachin Tendulkar to do a first in Rajya Sabha today; here is what he may talk about

Former Indian cricketing idol Sachin Tendulkar, who has often been criticised for his poor attendance in the Rajya Sabha, will make his first attempt to initiate a debate on Thursday. The legendary Indian batsman will speak in the house at 2 pm to initiate a discussion on the right to play and the future of sports in India. Sachin has been a member of Rajya Sabha for five years now and is a year short of completing his term. He had recently submitted his request for a Short Duration Discussion in the house. His last appearance in Rajya Sabha was in August, but he had not spoken, choosing instead, to listen to the discussions during the Zero Hour and the Question Hour.

During his speech, Sachin is expected to talk about the lack of proper training facilities for athletes to make them compete at the Olympics and other international level competitions. He may also raise the issue of lack of financial assistance to retired sportspersons in India. Sachin may demand the inclusion of sports in the educational curriculum at school level so that India can generate better athletes and sportspersons with a discussion on ‘Right to Play’.

Earlier in August, Samajwadi Party’s Naresh Agarwal had raised the issue of absenteeism among the nominated lawmakers in the upper house and criticised Sachin and Bollywood actor Rekha. Some of the members had even suggested that their continued absence was an “insult” to the house and they should resign.

Till then, Sachin Tendulkar had attended only 23 of the 348 days the house had functioned while Rekha had attended Rajya Sabha for only 18 days, according to an analysis by Factly.in, a data journalism portal. As per Article 104 of the Constitution, if a member is absent from either House of Parliament for a period of 60 days then the seat is considered vacant.