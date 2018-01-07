Sachin Tendulkar daughter stalker caught by cops; West Bengal man made horrific threats

The man has been making calls to Sachin’s landline number for quite a while now. However, the police are investigating how the man got hold of Sachin’s landline number.

In a shocking revelation, a 32-year old man has been arrested for harassing Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. The man made lewd remarks on Sachin’s daughter through phone calls at Sachin Tendulkar’s residence. The man has allegedly threatened to kidnap Sara Tendulkar. Some TV reports state that the man is mentally unstable, however that report is yet to be verified. The man has been identified as Dev Kumar Metthi. Another TV report states that the man is a college drop out.

The man has been making calls to Sachin’s landline number for quite a while now. However, the police are investigating how the man got hold of Sachin’s landline number. The man has been nabbed from West Bengal. He is expected to be produced in the Mumbai court soon.

Sachin himself keeps a low profile wherever he goes and values his privacy. He insists on the same to be respected by all about his family too.

