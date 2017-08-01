Sachin Tendulkar, actress Rekha should resign from Rajya Sabha, says Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal

Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Naresh Agarwal has asked former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actress Rekha to resign from the Rajya Sabha.

Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Naresh Agarwal has asked former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actress Rekha to resign from the Rajya Sabha. Speaking in the Upper House of Parliament today, he raised the issue of their non-attendance. “They should resign if they are not interested in parliament, they are hardly present in parliament,” Agarwal said. However, this was not the first time that Agarwal has raised the issue. In March, Agarwal had said, “We have been yearning to see the presence of nominated members. They never come to the house. The entire session is over, but we haven’t seen them, be he Tendulkar or film actress Rekha or others.”