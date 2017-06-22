S N Dhingra Commission report: Haryana government asked to probe Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former CM hits back

S N Dhingra Commission report: In a fresh trouble for former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the Justice (retd) S N Dhingra Commission of Inquiry has called for an investigation against the Congress leader for giving monetary advantage to close associates. (IE image)

S N Dhingra Commission report: In a fresh trouble for former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the Justice (retd) S N Dhingra Commission of Inquiry has called for an investigation against the Congress leader for giving monetary advantage to close associates, according to Indian Express report. A report was submitted in this regard to Manohar Lal Khattar government, the report says. Notably, Hooda’s conduct falls under the purview of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Expressing the strongest reservation over the report, Hooda has termed this as an afterthought and said that if this was true then Justice Dhingra would be contradicting himself. Hooda earlier had petitioned the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the constitutional validity of the panel and had accused the government of resorting to political vendetta.

The probe report is still under wraps. Justice Dhingra has said that he has done his job and it is up to the courts to decide whether his report should be made public, as per IE report. It was during the hearing of Hooda’s petition that the state government had told the court that it will not make public the report, the reports say.

Speaking on the report, Hooda said that these were merely conjectures and nothing else. He said that he has not yet seen the Commission’s report. But if any Commission of Inquiry indicts a person, at least the person should be given notice, he said. He said that once the Commission asked me to appear, I had asked for specific. At that time, Justice Dhingra himself told me that neither was there any irregularity on my part nor did he want to confront me with any witness, Hooda claimed.

On April 28, CM Khattar had stressed that action will be taken on the findings of Justice S N Dhingra commission that probed alleged irregularities in grant of land licences to a firm owned by Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, according to PTI report. Recently, the Haryana government submitted the commission’s inquiry report to the apex court in a sealed cover following a diection to this effect. The apex court had asked to furnish the report while adjudicating a batch of appeals relating to acquisition of land and its allocation to various private parties for residential and commercial establishments.

Meanwhile, the Congress had accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana of deliberately leaking the S N Dhingra Commission’s report to damn Robert Vadra out of vendetta, despite a court injunction against its publication. Khattar, however, denied the Congress’ allegation that the Commission’s report was leaked and said the court should take cognisance of the matter. Khattar’s reponse came after a media report claimed that Vadra had been indicted by the Commission for making unlawful profits in a land deal in 2008.

The report of the Commission, formed by his government after coming to power in October 2014. The Commission was asked to probe alleged irregularities in grant of licences by the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government for development of colonies, housing societies and commercial complexes in four Guragon villages. Vadra’s Skylight Hospitality is among the firms under scanner.