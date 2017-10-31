S K Sinha appointed secretary (security) in Cabinet Secretariat

Senior police officer S K Sinha was appointed the secretary (security) in the Cabinet Secretariat.(Source: IE)

Senior police officer S K Sinha was appointed the secretary (security) in the Cabinet Secretariat. Sinha, a 1983-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, is at present special director in the Intelligence Bureau. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment to the post, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

He has been appointed in place of A R K Kini, who retires on November 30. The secretary (security) is the administrative head of the Special Protection Group (SPG) and is responsible for closely monitoring the security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former prime ministers and members of their immediate families in India and abroad. He is also the nodal authority in respect of policy relating to procurement of jammers by the state governments and central police forces. All operational proposals of SPG are approved and processed by the secretary (security).