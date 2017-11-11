Ryan student Pradyuman murder case: Accused sent to observation home; father accuses police of brutally thrashing son in custody

(Source; ANI)_

In the latest update on the sensational Ryan school’s Pradyuman murder case, the Class XI student, who is accused of murdering the Class II boy, has been sent to Faridabad observation home until 22nd November. Sandeep Aneja, the lawyer of the minor accused told ANI that 22nd November is also the date of the next hearing of the case in the court. Meanwhile, the father of accused responded to the questions from the media claiming that his son is absolutely innocent. He said, “Do you think such a young boy would behave normally for so many days had he committed such a serious crime?” Not just this, he also accused the police of thrashing his boy, in spite of the fact that his son hasn’t been proved guilty as yet. He said, “My son is being tortured, he was hung upside down and brutally thrashed. He is completely innocent,” as per a tweet by ANI. However, the CBI has denied the allegations made by the father of arrested minor that the accused was being tortured in custody. Meanwhile, the Juvenile Justice Board has asked for a clarification from CBI as to why the investigating body violated the timings of interrogation of the accused class 11th student.

The father of the accused also claimed that the teachers of his son, praise his son’s behaviour as well as performance. He told ANI, “Only one Parent Teacher Meeting had happened till now and all the teachers had praised my son’s performance and behaviour, I have his marksheets.” Earlier, on Friday, the CBI claimed that the Class 11 student of Ryan International School has confessed to his crime in front of his father and an independent witness before a juvenile court in Gurugram. However, the confession of the student has little meaning as of now as such statements need to be recorded before a court under Section 164 of the CrPC.

For those who aren’t aware with the case, Pradyuman Thakur was a Grade II student at the Bhondsi branch of Ryan International School, who was found murdered inside the ground floor washroom of the school under mysterious circumstances on 8 September 2017 in the city of Gurgaon, India.