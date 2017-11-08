Ryan School Murder Case: Who killed Pradyuman Thakur; 11th class student or bus conductor? Here’re theories from CBI, police

CBI has said Pradyuman Thakur was killed by an 11th class students, not by the bus conductor, as claimed by police. (PTI)

In a shocking development in Ryan International School murder case, Central Bureau of Investigation has made a report contrary to that of Haryana police. CBI has said Pradyuman Thakur was killed by an 11th class students, not by the bus conductor, as claimed by police. The latest report by the CBI is in contrast with what police said. Pradyuman, a 7 year old child, was found dead in washroom of his school. Here are the two theories as laid out by Police and CBI:

Developments in CBI Investigation and what it reveals

– CBI has apprehended a Class XI student.

– The Class XI student allegedly committed the crime as he wanted to get a scheduled parent teacher meeting and an examination postponed, as per CBI.

– A CBI spokesperson said that agency has come to the conclusion on the basis of CCTV, forensic evidence and scientific evidence.

– The student is about 16 years old. His parents were kept in the loop.

– The boy remains prime suspect for CBI.

– The CBI has not cleared bus conductor’s name

What Haryana police probe had claimed

– The Gurgaon Police had arrested a bus conductor, identified as Ashok Kumar, employed by Ryan International School.

– The police said that bus conductor Ashok saw the boy in washroom and attempted to sexually abuse him. The child resisted and started screaming, following which Ashok killed him.

– As per police, Ashok, the conductor, confessed to murdering the child.

– Ashok revealed that he killed the boy after the 7-year-old resisted his attempts to sexually abuse him, as per police.

– Police have said that Ashok had gone to the washroom to wash his knife.

The killing of Pradyuman Thakur had led to massive country-wide protest. Ryan Pinto, CEO of Ryan schools, had said that well being and safety of students is school’s priority. “We will not succumb to all the various false allegations being made nor will we fuel the various controversies being spread. we should not unjustly be blamed or branded as the perpetrators,” he said.

He added the Ryan International Group of schools was facing “one of its saddest periods” since its inception due to the loss of life of one of its innocent students, as a result of a reprehensible crime. “We are all in shock by the horror of this crime that occurred despite various security protocols,” he said.