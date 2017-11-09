Ryan school murder case: Haryana DGP says there was no pressure on police; CM Manohar Lal Khattar defends him

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also defended the state police claiming that its investigations were not complete when the probe was handed over to the CBI. (PTI)

After the CBI’s findings in the Ryan schoolboy killing case came as a major embarrassment to the Haryana Police, state DGP B S Sandhu said there was no pressure on the police team probing the matter before it was handed over to the central agency. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also defended the state police claiming that its investigations were not complete when the probe was handed over to the CBI. Sandhu denied that there was any pressure on the police to solve the case or that they proceeded in haste. “The government had recommended handing over the inquiry to the CBI,” DGP Sandhu told reporters in Panchkula. Asked about the sensational twist in the case, he said the probe was now with the CBI. When asked if the probe by the Haryana police was a sham, Sandhu replied in the negative.

There is no failure of the Gurugram police, he replied. “There was no pressure on police. We had recommended CBI investigation…It is too early to say anything,” the DGP said parrying questions about Gurgaon police investigations. When a reporter questioned that the Haryana Police had after the arrest of school bus conductor Ashok Kumar claimed to have solved the case, the DGP said, “Koi baat nahin, chalta hai (It does not matter, it happens)”. Chief Minister Khattar while speaking to reporters at the sidelines of a function at Chandigarh also defended the state police on the issue. Asked if the DGP will be sacked after the failure of police in the case, Khattar said, “when investigation is on, during that period one cannot say anything (arrive at any conclusion), investigation is one part. When it is over, only then one knows”.

“Haryana police had not completed its investigation. When investigations were on, a demand was raised that the matter should be handed over to the CBI. It was handed over to them. CBI is now conducting investigations, it is their job, not ours. Where CBI investigation leads to, ultimately what results are there…,” he said. When again asked if he will take action against the DGP, Khattar said, “I have said that when investigations are on, things are not complete. Our investigations was not complete when it was handed over to CBI.” A Class 11 student who allegedly wanted the parent-teacher meeting and exams to be postponed was apprehended in connection with the killing of a seven-year-old boy in Gurgaon’s Ryan International School, the CBI said today.

In a sensational twist to the case, the high school student, who is about 16 years old, was apprehended late last night for allegedly killing his junior inside the school, said a CBI spokesperson. Pradyuman, a Class 2 student of the school, was found dead with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon on the morning of September 8. The CBI has not found any evidence so far against bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was the Gurgaon Police’s sole accused in the gruesome killing, CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said in Delhi. The CBI’s findings are a major embarrassment for the Gurgaon Police, which had blamed Ashok Kumar for the murder. The Haryana government had in September recommended a CBI probe in the schoolboy killing case.