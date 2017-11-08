Ryan Murder Case: Reason why Pradyuman Thakur was killed will leave you shocked

Ryan International School murder case: A class 2 student was found with his throat slit in a school washroom on September 8. (Source: IE image)

The Ryan murder case took yet another ugly turn on Wednesday morning when CBI revealed that a class XI student of the school was allegedly behind the murder of the seven-year-old boy, Pradyuman Thakur. “CBI has apprehended a child in conflict with law, a student of senior class at Ryan International School (Sohna Road, Gurugram) in an ongoing case relating to murder of a 7-year-old boy,” the investigative agency said in a press conference. As surprising as it may sound, the possible reason behind it is even more baffling. According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the child in the conflict of law wanted to have examinations and parent-teacher meeting in school to be postponed.

Yes, according to CBI, Pradyuman was killed because one class XI student wanted to get the exam postponed! At the same time, it has refused to clear the name of the bus conductor who was arrested earlier. “No clean chit to arrested conductor,” CBI said on Wednesday morning. CBI has asked for the custody of juvenile student (accused). It further added that during the investigation, no sexual assault theory came out.

#EXCLUSIVE CBI said my son has murdered Pradyuman. But it is not true, he is innocent:Father of detained boy to CNN-News18 #RyanClass11Twist pic.twitter.com/uRJ9Z7hLJa — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 8, 2017

Meanwhile, the father of this class XI student has dismissed these charges by saying that his son didn’t commit any crime and is being framed. “They (CBI) arrested my son last night. My son has not committed the crime, he informed gardener and teachers,” father of student arrested by CBI in Pradyuman murder case told ANI.

Pradyuman, a class II student of the school, was found dead with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon on the morning of September 8. The prime suspect in the killing was the school bus conductor, Ashok Kumar. The Haryana government had recommended a CBI probe in the matter following massive outrage. The investigative agency took over the probe on September 22.