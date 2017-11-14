Ryan murder case: Pradyuman’s father writes to CBSE, demands de-recognition of school; top 10 developments

Pradyuman’s father has written to Central Board of Secondary Education and has demanded the de-recognition Ryan school.

The murder case of 7 year old Pradyuman Thakur in Gurgaon’s Ryan International School is taking new turns almost every day. Now, Pradyuman’s father has written to the Central Board of Secondary Education and has demanded the de-recognition Ryan school, India Today reports. Apart from this latest development, CBI probe in the case has revealed illegality and destruction of evidence by Gurugram Police. The case took a surprising turn after the CBI arrested a class 11 student of the same school and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor, who was earlier arrested by the Gurugram Police on the charges of murder and sexual assault of the child. Here are the latest developments in the case:

– The student, who as per CBI had confessed to his crime, has now retracted his statement, according to some reports.

– 22nd November has been decided as the next date of hearing in court.

– The father of accused students has said that his son is absolutely innocent. He said, “Do you think such a young boy would behave normally for so many days had he committed such a serious crime?”

– The father has also accused the police of thrashing his boy. He said, “My son is being tortured, he was hung upside down and brutally thrashed. He is completely innocent”.

– However, CBI speaking to media denied the allegations made by the father of arrested minor that the accused was being tortured in custody.

– Also, the Juvenile Justice Board has asked for a clarification from CBI as to why the investigating body violated the timings of interrogation of the accused class 11th student.

– The father claims that the teachers have always praised arrested minor’s behaviour as well as performance. He said, “Only one Parent Teacher Meeting had happened till now and all the teachers had praised my son’s performance and behaviour, I have his marksheets.”

– Earlier on Friday, the CBI claimed that the Class 11 student of Ryan International School has even confessed to his crime in front of his father and an independent witness before a juvenile court in Gurugram.

– A report said that confession of the student has little meaning as of now as such statements need to be recorded before a court under Section 164 of the CrPC.

– Pradyuman Thakur, 7, was found dead inside the toilet of school premises, with his throat slit on September 8. The Gurgaon police has arrested a bus conductor on the same day, claiming to have solved the case. The conductor was later given a clean chit by CBI.