Ryan murder case: Now Gurugram Police Commissioner shocks, says never said bus driver Ashok is the culprit

In a fresh twist to the case of the killing of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur in Ryan International School, Gurugram Police Commissioner today said that they never filed a charge-sheet against bus driver Ashok (IE image)

In a fresh twist to the case of the killing of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur in Ryan International School, Gurugram Police Commissioner today said that they never filed a chargesheet against bus driver Ashok. Police never concluded Ashok is the culprit, the officer said. Rejecting the claims that there was pressure on Police, the officer said that cops made an honest attempt to solve the case. The CP, however, said that Police had not concluded the investigation and officers were in the process of gathering evidence. He also expressed hope that CBI, which is probing the matter, would bring culprits to book as well as bring justice to the family. “We had carried out an investigation at a very early stage and then we handed over the investigation to CBI,” the CP said.

Watch this video

#RyanClass11Twist | We never concluded Ashok is the culprit. There was no pressure on us: Sandeep Khirwar, Gurugram CP pic.twitter.com/0Uk9xx1hNA — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 9, 2017

Notably, the CBI has apprehended a 16-year-old student for allegedly killing Pradyuman, in a fresh twist to the case, after the Haryana Police initially arrested a school bus conductor for the boy’s murder. The family and lawyers of Pradhuman, who was killed inside the school premises in September, demanded the accused be tried as an adult and be given strict punishment. Classmates of the student claimed he has a “vulgar character” and showed “rude behaviour” in school. “He is heavier than normal boys of his age and always ready to slap others over trivial issues,” a student of his class alleged but did not want to be named.

Another classmate claimed, “He was not so good in education and sports.” However, the family of the accused boy could not be contacted for a response. “The father of the teenager is a lawyer of Gurgaon and one of the wealthy individuals of the area owning properties. The residents of the colony were aware of his nature and they hardly spoke to him,” a neighbour said requesting anonymity.