Ryan Murder Case: Now, Class XI student arrested for murder of Pradyuman Thakur

The Ryan murder case that shook the nation a few days back, took a new twist on Wednesday morning. (Source: PTI)

The Ryan murder case that shook the nation a few days back, took a new twist on Wednesday morning when a Class XI student of the school was arrested, from his house in Sohna, by the CBI for the murder of Pradyuman. This student has been charged under Section 302 of the IPC and was taken in for interrogation by the CBI on Tuesday night. The boy is a minor and hence, will be produced in Juvenile Court shortly. He came under the scanner after a CCTV footage showed that the boy was inside the washroom with Pradyuman, reported CNN-News 18.

The boy’s family was informed about the arrest and has been asked to join the investigation. “The CBI questioned him the whole day and did not let me meet him. Around 11 pm, they told me that he has murdered Pradyuman,” his father was quoted as saying in the report. According to Sec 19(a) of the Juvenile Justice Act, information by the Police officer-in-charge on arrest warrant needs to be provided to the parent /guardian and probation officer. Since the arrested student is a minor, the report cannot divulge the name of the accused or his parent.

Meanwhile, Pradyuman’s father has blamed the Gurgaon based school’s authorities for its carelessness. “I can only say that what happened was because of school’s carelessness. We never thought any student can be involved in this case,” he told CNN-News18.

Seven-year-old Pradyuman was found dead in the washroom of Ryan International School, a few months back. The case was handed over to CBI by the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after meeting Pradyuman’s family. “The Haryana Police has been properly conducting an investigation in this case. Despite that and in view of the demand, this case is being handed over to the CBI for a probe. I appeal to the CBI to investigate the case as expeditiously as possible,” Khattar had said.