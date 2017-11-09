Ryan Murder Case: Father of conductor asks will bar association boycott Class XI student now?

“Now, will they refuse to represent the actual accused of the murder has been found?” – Father of the conductor. (Source: PTI)

In the horrific murder of a child in the Ryan School, the tragedy has taken a turn for the worse with another schoolboy being blamed for the killing. Looking back, a resolution was passed by the Sohna Bar Association a day after the horrendous killing of 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur asking its members to “not appear on behalf of the accused who murdered the innocent boy”. On Wednesday, the previous accused in the murder case, bus conductor Ashok Kumar’s father asked if a similar resolution will be passed against the Class XI student accused.

The Supreme Court had earlier shrugged off the resolution and called it “absolutely erroneous.” Defending his earlier stand, the president of the Bar Association from Sohna, Rajneesh Agarwal, said, “When the bus conductor was found guilty of the charge, no one was prevented from representing him. This was the resolution at that time. No new resolution is likely right now.”

Ami Chand, father of previously accused bus conductor Ashok Kumar said, “In Sohna, lawyers refused to take up his case when he was falsely accused. As I approached the lawyers in Sohna, they told us that their association had passed a resolution which asked any lawyer not to represent my son. Now, will they refuse to represent the actual accused of the murder has been found?”

Addressed to “all Hon’ble members of Bar Association Sohna”, the resolution passed on September 9, by the Association wrote: “It has been decided in a meeting that no members of Sohna Bar Association will appear on behalf of the accused who murdered innocent boy/student of Ryan Public School, Bhondsi.”

Ultimately, Ashok Kumar’s family got a lawyer with the help of their relatives, according to Indian Express.