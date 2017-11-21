Ryan murder case: Bus conductor Ashok Kumar’s relative questioned by CBI

(Source: PTI)

The CBI today questioned a relative of schoolbus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was granted bail by a court in Gurgaon in the Pradhuman Thakur killing case. It was not immediately clear why Kumar’s maternal uncle O P Chopra was questioned by the CBI but the development came a day after an audio clip surfaced on social media in which he purportedly says that the blame will be shifted to school authorities. Pradhuman, a seven-year-old student, was found with his throat slit in the toilet of Ryan International school in Bhondsi, Gurgaon, on September 8. CBI officials were completely silent on the nature of the questioning, saying it would hamper the investigations in the case.

Chopra was summoned after the agency was handed over the audio clips in which he purportedly claims that he has an evidence to link the school authorities to Pradhuman’s killing. He was purportedly talking to the kin of class 11 student, who has been booked by the CBI for allegedly killing Pradhuman and advising that they should stay quiet for sometime and let the matter die down.

A Gurgaon civil court today granted bail to Kumar on a bond of Rs 50,000.