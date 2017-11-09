Ryan Murder Case: Accused schoolboy to show how he killed 7 year old Pradyuman Thakur at scene of crime

CBI said that juvenile’s presence is necessary to ascertain the “sequence of events which led to the murder.” (PTI)

On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Gurgaon that the custody of Class XI student would require for them to “reconstruct the scene of the crime”. The agency plans to start by taking the 16-year-old boy to the scene of the crime where Pradyuman was found murdered. The CBI has been granted only three-day of remand to question the boy. The agency said that a recreation of the murder scene was required to “identify the shop from where the murder weapon was purchased by him.”

The CBI further said that the juvenile’s presence was necessary to ascertain the “sequence of events which led to the murder.” The agency also said that “it would reconstruct the scene of the crime”.

The CBI prosecutor said that the agency is not seeking any plea to seek permission to treat the accused as an adult. The Class XI student is amended under the sections of the Juvenile Justice Act. “The custodial interrogation of the said juvenile in the conflict of law (JCL) is required by the CBI… to ascertain the details of other persons, if any, involved in the crime… (and) to collect any other evidence related to the case,” the CBI submitted.

The CBI submitted to the JJB that “on the basis of analysis of CCTV footage, inspection of the crime scene and movement of students near the scene of the crime, reconstruction of sequence of events on that day, and questioning of students, teachers, staff and other employees of the school, the CBI has identified and apprehended the JCL”.

The CBI has claimed that the boy has admitted his involvement in the murder of 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur. The confession made by the Class XI student was recorded in the presence of his father, a welfare officer of the CBI and independent witnesses.

“CBI has sufficient enough proof to get the remand of the accused. As of now, we have not moved a plea to have a trial of the accused as an adult under the JJB Act. The investigation so far was enough to seek the remand,” said the CBI prosecutor.

The agency wanted a six-day remand of the boy, but the JJB granted only three days. The judicial magistrate Devender has met the accused boy in his chamber during remand proceedings.

The defence counsel for the boy, advocate Sandeep Aneja told Indian Express, that the boy will stay in a correctional home and will be accompanied by a female welfare officer from the JJB.