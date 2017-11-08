Ryan Murder Case: Accused class XI student is guilty or not? Here is what boy’s father said

Accused father stressed that his son was not involved in the murder. (PTI)

On Wednesday morning, the Ryan murder case of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur took a new turn as a Class XI student of the school was arrested. The CBI arrested the accused from his residence in Sohna. But condemning CBI’s arrest, accused student’s father pleaded the innocence of his child. The father said, “My son has not committed the crime, he informed gardener and teachers.’

The father says, “At 11:20 last night, police asked me to show up at the police station where they revealed that my son has committed the murder.” He was speaking to CNN-News 18.

“At 2:00 in the morning they present me with the confession of my son. I understand the pain of Pradyuman’s parent but no other child should bear the brunt of a murder,” says the juvenile’s father.

“My son has not committed the murder. He told everyone as soon as he saw the dead body, he even gave his exam when he was in the school and no spot of blood was seen on his clothes.” says the father.

As of now, the student has been charged under Section 302 of the IPC. Since the boy is a minor hence he will be produced in front of the Juvenile Court.

The CBI has gone ahead and said that the child in conflict with law wanted to have the examination and parent-teacher meeting in school postponed and that is why he murdered the small boy.