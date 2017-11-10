Ryan international school case: CBI finds murder weapon days after incident, says juvenile got knife to school

The police had said that the ”murder weapon” actually belonged to the bus driver. Allegedly Kumar wanted to take the knife home to his wife.

Two days after a class 11 student of Ryan International School Gurgaon was apprended in connection with the murder case of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur, the CBI has clarified that there is only one murder weapon- a knife which has been recovered by the forensic experts few days after the murder from the commode of the toilet. According to the CBI, the knife was purchased by the student from the local market. However, when the investigation in the murder case had just started, the police had arrested the bus conductor Ashok Kumar on the basis of another knife, Indian Express.

The police had said that the ”murder weapon” actually belonged to the bus driver. Allegedly Kumar wanted to take the knife home to his wife. Since the knife was dirty, the police said that he had taken to the toilet to wash it. It is there that he saw Pradyuman and tried to sexually assault him. Police claimed that Kumar killed him when he tried to raise an alarm. “We do not know what knife Gurgaon Police showed to the media… The knife we have was recovered from the commode at the scene of crime and was bought by the accused apprehended by us,” a senior CBI officer said.

On Thursday, the agency also took the teenager to a few places to reconstruct the crime scene. CBI seluths said that the boy was questioned within a certain time limit set by the court. They said that the exercise will continue on Friday as well. The boy is currently at an observation home in Delhi. CBI sources also clarified that they have not recorded the boy’s statement under Section 164 of the CrPC — a confessional statement before a magistrate. The boy was picked up from his home on Tuesday night, CBI sources said, adding that he killed Pradyuman as he wanted to get exams and a parent-teacher meeting postponed.