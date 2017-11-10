Ryan international school case: Bus Conductor Ashok’s family to file case against police officers for framing him in Pradyuman Thakur murder

Pradyuman Thakur murder case: Family of bus conductor Ashok has decided to file a case against police officers for allegedly framing him in Pradyuman Thakur murder case. (IE image)

Family of bus conductor Ashok has decided to file a case against police officers for allegedly framing him in Pradyuman Thakur murder case. Ashok’s father Amirchand has said this. The strong statement came in the wake of arrest of a 16-year-old student of Gurgaon’s Ryan International School by CBI in connection with the murder of the class II student. Claiming that his son Ashok was framed and made a scapegoat, the bus conductor’s father Amirchand said the family has decided to file a case against Gurgaon Police SIT officers. He has alleged that the officers used torture and even drugged him to confess before the media that he had committed the crime. It has been learnt that the family was seeking villagers’ and village headman financial help to file case.

In a sensational twist to the Ryan school murder case, the CBI had announced that it had apprehended a senior student of Ryan International School on Tuesday night in connection with the murder of Pradhuman Thakur, rejecting the Gurugram police’s theory that the killing was the handiwork of Ashok Kumar. The CBI has said that there was no evidence against Kumar so far.

Meanwhile, a political slugfest has erupted over the issue. Opposition party attacked the BJP government and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over the “shoddy” police probe. Ajay Yadav, a minister in erstwhile Hooda government, demanded a thorough inquiry against three DCPs and the members of the SIT who made the “poor conductor” a scapegoat. “Why did the SIT not quiz the 16-year-old student as he was the one who informed gardener Harpal Singh about the incident. The role of police officials should also be investigated by higher agency such as CBI,” he said. Haryana congress president Ashok Tanwar said it was an overall “failure” of the Khattar government.

Seven-year-old Pradhuman Thakur was murdered on September 8 and the case was with the Gurgaon police for 13 days before taken over by the CBI. The Gurgaon Police arrested Ashok in hurry and even Khattar congratulated the team for cracking case the same day. Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Khairwar had declared in a press meet on September 10 that Ashok was the killer and that he had tried to sexually assault Pradhuman.