Russian Deputy PM Dmitry Rogozin on India visit tomorrow

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin will visit India tomorrow for a meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC). An MEA statement said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will host Rogozin and lead the Indian side. Rogozin will be accompanied by senior Russian government officials and representatives from the trade industry. The meeting would enable the two sides to review the progress achieved by various working groups and sub-groups under the IRIGC-TEC. The two sides would also discuss new areas of cooperation that could strengthen bilateral trade and investment, the statement added.