Russian Ambassador to India dies to heart failure; all you need to know about Alexander Kadakin

In the year 1999, Alexander Kadakin was appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to India, a post he continued to serve from till 2004.

Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passed away on Thursday morning due to heart failure. Kadakin was considered to be long time friend of the country and an admirable diplomat. He was also reportedly a fluent speaker of Hindi and had tirelessly contributed to stronger bilateral ties between Russia and India. Kadakin had openly supported the surgical strikes conducted by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LOC) and said that Russia had always stood with India in the fight against cross-border terrorism. When he was asked about if India’s surgical strikes were justified following the Uri attack, Kadakin had pointed out that if it wasn’t then they would not have welcomed it.

National leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned Kadakin’s death calling him an old friend of the country.

Deeply saddened at the passing away of Ambassador Alexander Kadakin. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2017

He was an admirable diplomat, a great friend of India & a fluent Hindi speaker who tirelessly contributed to stronger India-Russia ties. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2017

India loses a dear friend…#RIPAmbassadorAlexander Kadakin, Russian Amb to India since 2009 who passed away early today morning pic.twitter.com/UfqgQesQ5T — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 26, 2017

Following the Uri attacks, Kadakin had openly condemned Pakistan and said that they had called upon the Pakistani government to stop the menace of trans-border terrorism from its territory. Kadakin was awarded the Order of Friendship by Sergey Ivanov, Chief of staff of Vladimir Putin for his efforts to strengthen the bilateral ties between India and Russia.

Also watch:

Kadakin was born on July 22, 1949, in the city of Kishinev in the USSR. He is known to have graduated from the Moscow State Institute (University) of International Relations under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the USSR in 1972. He had joined the diplomatic service in 21971-72 when he was sent as the third secretary of the Embassy of the USSR to New Delhi. He served as the second and later the first secretary and counsellor of the Secretariat of the First Deputy Minister if Foreign Affairs, USSR, teaching at the Department of Indian Studies in the Moscow State Institute of International Relations at the same time.

He served a the Counsellor of the Embassy of the USSR in India from 1989-1991 and came back to the post again in 1991-1993. In the year 1999, he was appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to India, a post he continued to serve from till 2004. Following a stint of 5 years in Sweden as the Russian Ambassador, he came back to India on October 27, 2009, as the Russian Ambassador, a post he kept until his untimely death on January 26, 2017, India’s Republic Day.