Russia bound plane with 345 onboard makes emergency landing at Delhi’s IGI airport, here’s why

On Saturday evening, a non-scheduled aircraft made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The flight was carrying as many as 345 passengers onboard. The aircraft was bound to Russia’s Yekaterinburg and it took off from Phu-Quoe in Vietnam. The reason why the aircraft made an emergency landing at Delhi’s IGI airport was due to an engine failure.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said that the passengers who were on board the Russia bound flight are safe and all standard operating procedures were put into action during the emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. He further added that that flight made the landing in Delhi 6:10 pm, he said.

Police Station at IGI Airport received information from CISF control room that an emergency landing of flight no. ABG 8772 is expected to happen at the Delhi’s international airport. The police were informed about the same at 05:22 PM.

The flight made landing on the Runway No. 1129 at 6.05 pm. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said the non-scheduled flight, numbered RL-772 and was travelling from Vietnam to Russia.

