Rural India to access high internet speed, says official

The Centre’s ambitious BharatNet project is set to bring digital and internet revolution in rural India as work to lay optical fibre cable in rural areas is underway at rapid speed. The high internet speed that is accessible in America is now going to be accessible in rural India after the optical fibre cable work is over, said a senior BSNL official. The work to lay optical fibre cable is speedily underway in Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar and Baran districts of the division, General Manager (GM), BSNL (Kota), Sanjeev Singhal said. Under the BharatNet project, the work to lay optical fiber cable is completed in 121 out of a total 178 gram panchyats of Bundi district, and 117 out of 161 gram panchyats in Kota district, he said.

In Baran and Jhalawar districts, the work is over respectively in 110 out of 190 and in 100 out of 250 gram panchyats. The work to lay fibre cable across rural areas of Kota division is likely to be completed by April this year following which high speed internet service will be accessible at small vicinities and village in remote rural areas, he said. Atal Seva Kendras at gram panchyats will be able access high internet speed, making the public services smooth and transparent, Singhal said. Under BharatNet project, now the rural India would be digitally urban, he further said. The government officials and public representatives at Atal Seva Kendras at gram panchyats could now interact through video conferencing, he added.