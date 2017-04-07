Ruckus over singing ‘Vande Matram’ rocks Allahabad civic body

The proposal read that it is compulsory to sing National Anthem before the commencement of proceedings and also upon the conclusion.

A proposal introduced by BJP member Girishankar Prabhakar in Allahabad civic body has created a ruckus with Samajwadi party corporators protesting against the proposed rule. The proposal read that it is compulsory to sing National Anthem before the commencement of proceedings and also upon the conclusion. The proposal was strongly opposed by Samajwadi Party corporators Athar Raza and Sushil Yadav. As reported by PTI, The corporators even refused to stand when the national anthem was sung after Mayor Abhilasha Gupta gave her nod to Prabhakar’s proposal.

Raza alleged BJP of politicising ‘Vande Matram’ and also said that the national anthem has always been used as a ploy by the party. “The ‘politicization’ of Vande Mataram has always been a “ploy” of the BJP, he said

BJP also alleged that the protestors have insulted the National Anthem by not standing during the recital. Mayor said “We have received the complaints. The CCTV footage is being examined to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.”If the charges are found true, action will be taken accordingly,” PTI reported.

Raza also said that their protest was not against the national anthem but against starting a new rule just ahead of the next municipal polls when just a few months are left for the expiry of the term of the house.

While talking to PTI, Raza said”not against the national song and national anthem per se, but against starting a new trend just ahead of the next municipal polls. He further added,”It is unfortunate that the Mayor, whose close ties to the BJP are well known, became a party to this.”

Though this is not the first time, in the past also, the similar ruckus was witnessed in the municipal corporations of Meerut and Varanasi.

(with agency inputs)