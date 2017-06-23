Ruckus in Punjab Assembly; marshals evict protesting SAD-BJP, AAP MLAs

AAP legislators along with other party members protesting after they were being “physically” taken out by the marshals from the Punjab Assembly, in Chandigarh on Thursday. (PTI)

The speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana K P Singh ordered the eviction of AAP MLAs who were protesting that AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and ally Lok Insaf Party MLA Simerjeet Singh Bains had not been allowed to enter the Assembly complex. Following which, the assembly on Thursday witnessed a high voltage drama which left some legislators injured, after the speaker evicted the protesting AAP MLAs, prompting sworn rivals AAP and the SAD-BJP to close ranks against the government. Not only that, two MLAs even fainted and later had to be taken to hospital, as reported by the Indian Express.

Khaira and Bains on Wednesday accused the Speaker’s family of indulging in illegal mining and had addressed a press conference in the Assembly premises yesterday. After being evicted by marshals on Thursday, AAP MLAs trooped back into the House, aided by Akali MLAs who had staged a walkout a short while before. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal led them back into the House.

Also Watch:



However, there was no let up in the pandemonium and marshals had to rush to stop AAP MLAs. The Speaker then adjourned the House. Following which the police officers requested AAP MLAs to vacate the House, but the MLAs refused to do as directed, and therefore they were forcibly taken out of the House. Pawan Kumar Tinnu leading SAD MLAs, rushed to their aid and tried to stop the marshals.

Even Sukhbir Badal was seen thumping the desk which later fell down. He too got up from his seat to intervene when two women MLAs of AAP seated next to him, Baljinder Kaur and Rupinder Kaur, were picked up by woman marshals. Sarabjit Kaur Manuke, MLA of AAP, was injured during the eviction as marshals bodily lifted them and later she fainted. After which Manuke was rushed to hospital. Another AAP MLA, Manjit Singh, was also rushed to hospital after he fainted in the melee and was lying on the floor for nearly 15 minutes.