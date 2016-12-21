Ruchir Sharma: Demonetisation not to be a big factor in UP elections 2017; caste main factor

Stating that it is tough to understand current situation in India, he said that Indian policymakers confused the global boom with local boom in last decade.

Ruchir Sharma, ace investor and Chief Global Strategist and head of the Emerging Markets Equity team at Morgan Stanley Investment, on Wednesday said that it is very difficult to predict impact of demonetisation on GDP at this stage. In a conversation with CNBC-TV18 he said that India is a resilient economy and can withstand stocks. “Reducing corporate tax rate for India is the need of the hour.” Stating that it is tough to understand current situation in India, he said that Indian policymakers confused the global boom with local boom in last decade. Further clearing his stance on demonetisation he said that, “Demonetisation debate has moved to political benefits than economy. It won’t be a big factor in UP elections but caste would be.” He also added that “Ending corruption must be done via more organic steps.” “It takes debt of $4 to create $1 GDP growth in China. Implications of a new US President Donald Trump are very high on EMs including India.”

The Modi government is pitching hard for a cashless economy. Recently, the government decided that no service charge will now be levied for use of debit cards. Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das has said that till December 31, 2016, no service charges will be levied on debit cards and that the move is meant to ensure greater penetration of digital transaction. Meanwhile, to encourage digital transactions, the RBI has increased the doubled the limit on the balance that one can keep in e-wallets. The limit has been enhanced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

The Narendra Modi government has come under severe criticism from the Opposition for its move to demonetise old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. The reaction on the ground has, however, been mixed. While most people have lauded the move to check black money and corruption, many have said that the implementation, especially when it comes to availability of currency, should have been much better. Struggling to deal with growing anger among the public over cash crunch, the Modi government is issuing new guidelines every few days. These are based on public feedback and are aimed at reducing the problems that common man is facing, following the massive demonetisation drive. The government has also warned that those who are using other people’s bank accounts to convert their black money will be severely punished. Not only that, those who allow their accounts to be misused for this purpose will also face prosecution.