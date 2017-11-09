Ruby, the dog who helped Mumbai Police in numerous cases gets emotional farewell; tribute will touch your heart

Mumbai Police on Tuesday tweeted about the sad demise of the sniffer dog, Ruby. (Twitter)

In a heartwarming gesture, Mumbai police bid adieu to the star canine in its bomb disposal squad. Mumbai Police on Tuesday tweeted about the sad demise of the sniffer dog, Ruby. Ruby was battling Carcinoma, a type of cancer, for a very long time. She had undergone an operation in February and was provided radiotherapy treatment six times to overcome the deadly decease, a senior police official said. She was laid to rest with state honours.

Mumbai Police’s bomb disposal squad was graced with Ruby’s presence on June 22, 2009. She has was instrumental in helping the department crack 41 cases.

“In Khar East murder case in 2015, she was instrumental as she helped us reach culprits by just smelling a slipper,” in honour of Ruby, the Mumbai police uploaded a video posted on Twitter.

“Remembering Ruby, a star of our bomb disposal squad, whose contribution to the department is ‘impawssible’ to match!” wrote Mumbai Police on Twitter.

Trained by handlers PC Naresh More and PN Sandip Shyatyapa, Ruby played a crucial role in detecting 41 cases.

Mumbai Police’s final salute to Ruby has left many people teary-eyed. Her demise comes after death four other police dogs in the recent past – Caesar, Tiger, Max and Sultan.