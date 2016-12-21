RTI activist files plea in SC on Amma’s death mystery

An RTI activist Narasimha Murthy has filed a plea in the Supreme Court on late Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa’s death. (PTI)

An RTI activist Narasimha Murthy has filed a plea in the Supreme Court on late Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa’s death. Expressing optimism, Murthy told ANI he is confident that he would get a positive reply from the apex court. “After Jayalalithaa got admitted in the hospital somebody said she is well and can walk. After 15 days, Dr Pratap Reddy also said she is free from any disease and can walk.

Suddenly, on fourth day she was shifted to the ICU. This is a question mark here. Not only people from Tamil Nadu, there are lakhs of supporters of Amma. At this juncture, we want to know what had happened to Jayalalithaa,” he added. He said if post-mortem is conducted then the fans and supporters of Jayalalithaa would get to know the truth behind the death. “That is the reason I wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India.

I mentioned it in the letter that even the President, Prime Minister, the Governor in chair and the heads of the hospital have also not been given any clear picture of this. So, I suspect this. What has happened in the hospital for 75 long days? I asked the Chief Justice of India to conduct the post-mortem report. By that way, the people can know the real truth,” he added.

Murthy said that he is fighting not only for the people but also for the fans of the late AIADMK chief. “I will definitely get a positive reply from the Supreme Court. My petition has not been rejected,” he added. Jayalalithaa passed away on December 5 after suffering a cardiac arrest and was buried with full state honours near the MGR Memorial in Chennai on December 6.