RSS worker murder: BJP observes hartal in Guruvayur, Manaloor

Shops and business establishments have downed shutters and vehicles are mostly off the roads in Guruvayur and Manaloor towns in Thrissur district following a hartal called by BJP to protest the killing of an RSS worker at Nenmeni. The 23-year-old RSS worker, Anandan, was hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) workers yesterday in broad day light. While the BJP has blamed CPI(M) for the murder, the marxist party in a statement yesterday denied its role in the incident. This is the third murder of BJP/RSS workers in the district since the Pinarayi Vijayan government came to power in May last year, a BJP leader had alleged.
Anandan, hailing from Brahmakulam, was an accused in a case relating to the murder of a CPI(M) worker in 2013. The funeral is expected to be held this afternoon. The BJP is also observing a protest throughout the state against the gory incident.
(Further details awaited)