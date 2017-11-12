RSS worker K Anand hacked to death in broad daylight in Kerala’s Nenmeni

A 23-year-old RSS worker was hacked to death in broad daylight allegedly by CPI(M) workers at nearby Nenmeni this afternoon, the police said. (Image: ANI)

A 23-year-old RSS worker was hacked to death in broad daylight allegedly by CPI(M) workers at nearby Nenmeni this afternoon, the police said. The incident occurred around 1.30 pm. The victim, Anand, was riding a motorcycle when he was attacked with swords and knives, allegedly by the CPI(M) workers, who came in a car. He was rushed to a hospital, but his life could not be saved, the police said. Anand, hailing from Brahmakulam, was an accused in a case related to the murder of a CPI(M) worker in 2013.

The police said Anand’s body was shifted to Thrissur medical college hospital. The BJP will protest against the incident tomorrow. In a statement, party state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said the ruling CPI(M) was not prepared to give up violence and this is clear from today’s incident. A strike is being observed by the saffron party in Guruvayoor and Manaloor in Thrissur district.

The BJP alleged that as many as 120 of its workers, 84 in Kannur alone, have been killed in Kerala since 2001. It claimed that 14 of these killings have taken place since Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took over the reins of the government last year. The CPI(M) in turn accused the BJP and the RSS of indulging in violence and denied the involvement of its government and leadership in political killings.