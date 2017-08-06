RSS worker E Rajesh murder: How many CPM, RSS, and Congress workers have died in political killings in Kerala so far

RSS, E Rajesh murder, CPM workers killed in kerala, RSS worker killed in kerala, Congress workers killed in kerala, Kerala worker killing so far

The issue of alleged political killing of RSS worker E Rajesh in Kerala snowballed as Bharatiya Janata Party’s top leadership has stepped in the issue. Anchored by Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley, BJP on Sunday openly accused Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPI (M) Government of partiality in the state. “I pray that this environment doesn’t continue for long, hope state Govt takes action against recurrence of any such incident,” Arun Jaitley was quoted as saying by ANI after meeting the family of the deceased RSS worker. “Police is expected to be fair, if these two things don’t happen then the environment of violence won’t end,” Jaitley added. Rajesh, a member of the RSS since the age of 9, was allegedly killed and murdered on July 29. As per the Police, suspects in the incident may have links to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM, but Rajesh may have been murdered for personal reasons.

However, the current case may not be the first politically linked killing in the state. As per a police report, accessed by NDTV, at least 160 killings have taken place in Kerala between 2000 and 2017. In the last 17 years, 65 RSS or BJP workers, 85 CPM workers, 11 workers of Congress and IUML each have been killed mostly by their political rivals, the report says.

The saffron organisation has alleged that CPM-led government in Kerala has been targeting BJP and RSS workers as it is afraid of the BJP’s growing influence. “Kerala government is misusing its powers. We want a central agency to probe the killings,” said RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.