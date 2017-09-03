RSS welcomes Sitharaman’s appointment as Defence Minister

RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya (PTI)

The RSS on Sunday welcomed the appointment of Nirmala Sitharaman as the Defence Minister, calling it a “good decision”. “It is a good decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We welcome her (Sitharaman),” senior RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya told reporters here. Sitharaman was on Sunday promoted and appointed as India’s Defence Minister in a surprise move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She became the second woman to head the Defence Ministry after Indira Gandhi when she was Prime Minister. Charge of Defence was currently with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.