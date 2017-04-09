RSS rejects reports of demanding Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama, says its a prerogative of government

‘We have not started any official campaign demanding Bharat Ratna for the Dalai Lama’, says Rajiv Tuli. (ANI)

The RSS has today rejected reports of campaigns demanding Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama. Earlier their were reports that the Sangh had demanded the same for the Tibetan spiritual leader. Speaking to ANI, Rajiv Tuli of RSS said, “We have not started any official campaign demanding Bharat Ratna for the Dalai Lama.These decisions are taken by the government”.

Yesterday, there were reports that the Sangh had launched a campaign to award Bharat Ratna to Dalai Lama. A campaign was started regarding this on April 6, a day before the Dalai Lama reached Tawang in West Kameng district.

Distrct RSS leader Lhundup Chosang had said that around “5,000 signatures have been collected” for the purpose. A plea on the matter would be submitted to Prime Ministedr Narendra Modi after 25,000 signatures were collected, he had said.

He had said that the Dalai Lama desrves to be honoured with Bharat Ratna as he is a son of India and feels honoured to be the longest serving guest of the country. An online campaign is going on, demanding the award for the Dalai Lama.

Yesterday, the spiritual leader had amired Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his activeness and said that he was doing great job for farmers of the country. While speaking on the importance of developing rural areas, the Dalai Lama had said that is one of the areas where the government should focus.

“Admire PM Modi, he is quite active & talking of interest of farmers which is good. India’s shld focus on development in rural areas,” Dalai Lama told ANI.

He had yesterday also said that only his followers would decide on whether the office of the the Dalai Lama exists in the future and not China. During a visit to Tawang, the Dalai Lama denied knowledge of where his successor would be born. When asked whether the next Dalai Lama could be a woman, he said, “That might also happen.”

(With inputs from PTI)